

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A local statistician gives the Toronto Raptors a 51 per cent chance of winning the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors.

University of Toronto professor Jeffrey Rosenthal says his mathematical model gives the team a slight advantage due to their home-court advantage.

Rosenthal says the team has a 54 per cent chance of winning Game 1 tonight.

He says the team beat his odds to make the NBA Finals at the start of their last series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

American outlet Five-Thirty-Eight has given the Raptors a 54 per cent chance of winning the trophy based on its own detailed mathematical model.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas sports books give overwhelming odds to the Warriors to win the finals.