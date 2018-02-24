

The Canadian Press





A state of emergency and flood warnings remain in place in southwestern Ontario, though officials say damage from a local river appears to be less than expected.

Officials in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say the Thames River, swollen by days of heavy rains and melted snow, is reaching its peak in most areas covered by the state of emergency.

In a statement, they say water levels in the municipality of Thamesville, Ont., caused less street flooding than anticipated and peaked early this morning.

Officials with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority say the peak is expected in Chatham, Ont., this evening between 7 and 9 p.m.

They say that while the rate at which the river is rising has slowed, low-lying homes are still at risk of flood damage.

Many streets near the river remain closed as a precaution, and officials say the Thames itself is dangerous for those in the immediate vicinity.