BARRIE -- There has been a startling increase in drug overdoses in both Orillia and Barrie in recent weeks, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Health officials say there have been 54 presumed unintentional overdoses from opioids and other drugs over the last five weeks in Orillia, which is roughly double the recent averages.

The emergency department in Barrie saw five suspected overdoses in just 14 hours over the past weekend. Officials say the substances involved in those cases are not known.

Health officials warn that fentanyl, an extremely dangerous opioid, is being mixed into many street drugs and also sold in counterfeit prescription pills.

They suggest anyone using for non-medical reasons should never use alone and make a plan on how to respond to an overdose.