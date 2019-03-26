

CTV Barrie





Travel troubles? It’s time to have your voice heard with the ‘worst roads’ online campaign.

The 16th annual Canadian Automobile Association campaign launched on Tuesday, giving motorists, cyclists and pedestrians a chance to give their opinion on the worst roads in Ontario.

Last year, Duckworth Street in Barrie and Lockhart Road in Innisfil both made the top 10 worst roads across the province.

A CAA spokesperson says the definition of the ‘worst roads’ could be anything from potholes to missing or confusing road signs, bad signal timing, and missing or inadequate cycling infrastructure.

The CAA says the worst roads list has helped pressure governments to put more money into road repairs for the last 15 years.

Click here to vote for Ontario’s worst roads on the CAA website.