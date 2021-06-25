COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- The Craigleith Manor Bed and Breakfast owner says once Ontario gave the green light, the phones started ringing off the hook.

"We saw a skyrocket in reservations," said Guy Laporte.

He said his Collingwood business was hit especially hard by the pandemic in an industry hit even harder.

"All told our business was down about 80 per cent over 2019," Laporte added.

Since last year, the tourism sector has lost more than $18 billion in revenue, which meant job losses.

"Now, what we found, is we are facing an acute labour shortage," said Blue Mountain Village associate president Andrew Siegwart. "So many businesses that are now preparing to reopen are short-staffed dozens of employees."

A report by the Tourism Economic Recovery Task Force lists 10 key recommendations for supporting Ontario's $36 billion industry.

The report includes reducing red tape for businesses, restoring customer confidence and a travel incentive to encourage local spending.

"Domestic travel is going to remain really important for the next little while, so we want to make sure we can get that incentive out into the community's hands and understand what it means," Siegwart said.

As consumer confidence increases and the province reopens, the ability for businesses to meet that demand remains limited.

Ontario said the report by the task force would form the foundation for its five-year strategic plan expected to be released later this summer.