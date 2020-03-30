BARRIE -- A staff member at a long-term care home in Shelburne has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health unit confirms.

Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care officials say they are working closely with Wellington Dufferin Public Health to identify any resident or staff that may have been in close contact with the infected person.

They say that the employee has not been at the facility since first exhibiting symptoms.

Dufferin Oaks says the unit has been closed, and all residents are self-isolating in their rooms.

According to a release on Monday, none of the residents have symptoms and are being monitored closely.