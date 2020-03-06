BARRIE -- A 30-year-old Barrie man was the victim of a stabbing overnight in Bradford.

According to police, two men got into a fight at the Four Corners at Holland Street and Simcoe Road around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police say they found a knife at the scene.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

South Simcoe Police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.