St. Patrick's Day celebrations a boost for Barrie businesses

After a two-year hiatus, the third time is the charm as a sea of green is back in Barrie.

Donaleigh's Irish Public House taps were flowing Thursday as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kicked off.

From live music to pints of Guinness and crowded tables - it's an unusual sight but brings back all too familiar feelings.

"We've fielded a lot of phone calls over the past few days. People are excited to get out and about and just be around other people again," said Colin Johnson, Donaleigh's Irish Public House's general manager.

With no proof of vaccination required and capacity limits lifted, it's expected to be the busiest day since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"We've been in various stages of shut down the past two years and just having people in here and being at full capacity again is really exciting to see," Johnson said.

Over at Malones Pint House, crowds were also back in full force with a packed patio and live music.

"We've been looking forward to this, and we've been gearing up for a very long time, so it feels nice people are excited to take it in again, and it's just been fantastic," said Sarah Lynee Maloney, Malones' owner.

Grateful for the beautiful weather, both businesses are hopeful St. Patrick's Day is just the beginning of better days.