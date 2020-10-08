BARRIE, ONT. -- There are 100 new COVID-19 cases in schools across the province, including one new infection in St. Bernadette Catholic School in Barrie on Thursday.

In a note to parents, the school said the individual wore the appropriate PPE and followed all health and safety protocols.

The school board said the case was associated with community transmission and not in-school transmission.

St. Bernadette's remains open, and no classes have been closed due to the positive case.

Click here for a list of COVID-19 cases reported in local schools.

Since reopening schools, the province has reported 415 of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools have had at least one confirmed coronavirus case.