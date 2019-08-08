

CTV Barrie





Springwater Township's mayor has a court date to answer to charges of impaired driving.

Police say Don Allen faces charges of drunk driving as well as dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police were called to a parking lot on Wilson Drive around 10 p.m. on June 26th for a report of a possible impaired driver.

Officers searched the area but said they couldn't find the vehicle in question.

Police say further investigation led them to charge the driver, 67-year-old Don Allen.

He is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood courtroom on Sept. 3rd.