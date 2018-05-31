

CTV Barrie





A Springwater Township man thought he accidentally shot himself with a nail gun, but a trip to the hospital determined he was hit by a high-calibre bullet.

Police say the 41 year old was working on his property on Wednesday night when he suddenly felt pain in his abdomen. He assumed it was a nail that became lodged in his body, so he got into his vehicle and drove to Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland.

An x-ray revealed the man wasn’t shot with a nail, but with a .308-calibre bullet. The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The OPP is still trying to figure out what happened, but believes hunters may have something to do with the shooting.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of Penetanguishene Road, just south of Waverley at 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.