BARRIE -- A 33-year-old Springwater Township man is facing more child sex offences after a lengthy police investigation.

The accused was first charged in April 2018 and arrested for a second time this past Thursday.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with a man using the screen name 'WickKush,' 'boosted.sti18,' or 'Keith.'

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.