This township wants residents not to cut their lawns this May

Wait to get out the lawn mower; the Township of Springwater wants residents to let their grass grow this spring.

The Township approved the No Mow May pilot project last month, allowing residents and businesses to waive the Clean, Safe, Properties bylaw and pause lawn maintenance.

The initiative aims to help pollinators, like honeybees and bumblebees, with the growth of weeds and flowers in early spring when food sources are limited for these pollinators.

The Township says limiting lawn mowing in May also prevents the disruption of insects and amphibians that may burrow or hide in leaves and lawns.