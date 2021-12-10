Springwater resident scammed out of $8,000 by fraudster posing as victim's grandson

A Springwater resident has been swindled out of thousands of dollars after a fraudster posed as the victim's grandson.

Huronia West OPP say that a senior received a call from someone posing as her grandson on Tuesday. The 'grandson' advised her that he had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman and required $8,000 to pay a bondsman as settlement.

Police say, after the woman withdrew the money, the 'bondsman' showed up at her doorstep to claim the money. It was after she handed over the money that she phoned her grandson and found out that it was a scam.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre refers to these kind of acts as 'emergency scams,' which prey on your fear of a loved one being in hurt or in trouble.

Scammers claim to be someone you know and tell you they need money immediately. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says that scammers will pose as a loved one who's been in an accident, arrested, or unable to get back into the country after travelling abroad. Police say that if you receive a call from someone asking for help that appears suspicious, you should verify with other friends or family members first.

For more information on protecting yourself from scams or to report a scam, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.