BARRIE -- Police arrested a Springwater man in connection with an investigation into the online exploitation of a child.

Officers seized several computer devices back in September during a search of a Springwater home. They claim an examination of the computers revealed child sexual abuse material.

The 26-year-old man is charged with possessing child pornography and luring a child.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 14 in Collingwood.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to come forward or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.