Springwater boy killed in snowmobile crash
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 8:16AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 6:54PM EST
BURKS FALLS, ONT. -- A Springwater Township family is in mourning after a fatal snowmobile accident on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, 14-year-old Mark Ramolla was driving a snowmobile alongside his father and a friend when his machine left the trail and hit a tree.
Police, along with the Kearney Fire Department and Parry Sound paramedics, rushed to the collision near Rain LakeRoad on the OFSC Top D trail in Kearney.
Tragically, officers say the boy died soon after the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate.
