BURKS FALLS, ONT. -- A Springwater Township family is in mourning after a fatal snowmobile accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 14-year-old Mark Ramolla was driving a snowmobile alongside his father and a friend when his machine left the trail and hit a tree.

Police, along with the Kearney Fire Department and Parry Sound paramedics, rushed to the collision near Rain LakeRoad on the OFSC Top D trail in Kearney.

Tragically, officers say the boy died soon after the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.