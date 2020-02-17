BURKS FALLS, ONT. -- A Springwater Township family is in mourning after a fatal snowmobile accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 14-year-old Mark Ramolla was driving a snowmobile alongside his father and a friend when his machine left the trail and hit a tree.

Police, along with the Kearney Fire Department and Parry Sound paramedics, rushed to the collision near Rain LakeRoad on the OFSC Top D trail in Kearney.

Tragically, officers say the boy died soon after the crash.

It is with deepest sadness that we share this. MARKY RAMOLLA, passed away yesterday. He was just shy of his 15th bday on Feb. 24. ⁣Marky shared a love of hockey with his team from Jr. Colts to M. Bantam. ⁣Sending deepest condolences to Lisa(mom), Mark (dad) & Emily (sister).�� pic.twitter.com/9ruczKH8kv — Barrie Minor Hockey (@BMHAColts) February 17, 2020

Police are continuing to investigate.