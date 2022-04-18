Spring snowstorm to hit Simcoe County and surrounding areas

Don't pack away the snow shovel just yet.

A winter weather travel advisory is in place for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey Bruce counties Monday.

In Simcoe County, Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus should expect snow early Monday evening through to Tuesday morning.

For Dufferin and Grey Bruce counties, the weather agency says the heaviest snow will fall early morning into the afternoon, impacting road conditions.

The weather agency says motorists should anticipate reduced visibility during this time.

It noted that freezing temperatures early in the day might limit snowfall accumulations on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks.

Four to eight centimetres of snow is expected to fall.