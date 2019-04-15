

Even though spring officially arrived several weeks ago, Mother Nature proves yet again that she makes her own rules.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for our region to receive a spring snowfall in April, in fact, Environment Canada’s climatologist David Phillips says our region has only had one April in recent history without snow.

Phillips tells CTV News this is likely the last blast of winter we will see before hotter temperatures, saying we will have a warmer than usual summer.

Some received only a dusting, while others were left to shovel out the driveway.

The good news is this winter weather won’t last long, milder temperatures are expected by Wednesday.