Spring has sprung a leak over central Ontario

Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo. Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the historic criminal case against Trump?

Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's first Black district attorney. Now, he is back in the spotlight after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump following a yearslong investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money scheme.

Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver