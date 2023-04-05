Spring has sprung a leak over central Ontario
As lightning lit up the sky north of Barrie, large rain splats the size of toonies smacked the windshield early Wednesday morning.
Thunder roared as the clouds opened up for a deluge of rain.
Morning rush-hour commuters resignedly carried on with their journeys on Highway 400, hoping for better weather wherever they were headed.
If they were headed south, they were probably going to drive out of the thunderstorm.
To the north and northwest of Barrie, it was a different story.
Heavy rain, at times up to 50 mm, is expected to fall in the Grey Bruce region, while freezing rain is being hailed as de facto in northern areas such as Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound this morning.
Freezing rain could also fall in the Midland, Coldwater, Orillia and Washago areas, where the brunt of the storm raged its battle for the sky before the sun rose.
Buses have been cancelled in several areas: see that list here.
