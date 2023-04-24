Spotlight shined on Barrie youth during National Youth Week

The City of Barrie is shining a light on some of its youth-friendly activities as it looks to celebrate National Youth Week.

Starting next month, the city will offer free and low-cost recreational and cultural activities for youth aged 11 to 17.

Activities include a wellness fair, ping pong tournament, coffee house event, youth appreciation night and much more.

"This is a time to recognize youth and their positive contributions to the community," said Steve Lee-Young, Manager of Recreation & Culture Programs. "During this week and throughout the entire year, the City aims to provide quality recreation and culture programs and spaces that support youth in our community."

All events are drop-in and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can visit the City of Barrie's website for a complete list of activities.

National Youth Week runs from May 1 to May 7.