Spotlight shined on Barrie youth during National Youth Week

A photo of an adult and a child high-fiving each other in this undated photo (file). A photo of an adult and a child high-fiving each other in this undated photo (file).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver