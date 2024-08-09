Spooked horse bolts into traffic

Two horseback riders were riding north on King Street in Kincardine on Thursday at 10 a.m.

One of the horses became spooked by nearby construction - bolted into traffic, and was struck by a southbound truck.

The rider of the horse was brought to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The horse ran from the scene and its status is unknown.

The road was closed while investigators assessed the collision.

The OPP want to remind all drivers to slow down and move over for vulnerable road users such as horses, horse and buggy, bicycles and tractors.

When it comes to meeting horses, drivers should slow down and be patient, pass the horse widely, and avoid actions that could spook the horse, such as sounding their horn or revving their engine. Horses can be unpredictable, so please travel safely around these animals.