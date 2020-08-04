BARRIE -- Grey Bruce Health Services is celebrating after a crane lifted their new $4.7 million MRI into the Owen Sound Regional Hospital.

Health officials say the new machine will help diagnose a range of medical conditions for more than 11,000 annual patients across Grey and Bruce Counties.

"The replacement of our 17-year-old MRI was a critical need for GBHS, and I am extremely proud of the team and community who stepped up to make it happen," said Gary Sims, GBHS President and CEO said in a release.

"Not only do we have a new system to last us another decade or more, patients now have access to a more convenient, powerful, and comfortable service that will serve more people in less time."

According to health officials, the Five Foundations helped raise the money through collaborative fundraising efforts between the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation, the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, Centre Grey Health Services Foundation, Meaford Hospital Foundation and the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The Chair of the Owen Sound Regional Hosptial Foundation, Cheri Knott, credits the community who helped raise more than $4.7 million needed to purchase the MRI and renovate the suite.

"Thank you for your support," says Knott. "From donations to GBHS Catch the Ace Lottery ticket sales, to participating in fundraising events, every dollar is being used to ensure the residents of Grey Bruce have access to quality healthcare services, close to home."

GBHS hopes to have the new MRI operating by the fall.