Spike in road fatalities linked to 'bad decisions,' OPP says ahead of long weekend

Days ahead of the first long weekend of the summer, provincial police are highlighting "bad decisions" by motorists and passengers that have driven up road deaths each year in hopes of a safe season.

According to OPP, 2022 marked the highest number of fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads in 16 years, with 359 people killed.

Police point to poor driving habits, including aggressive, distracted, impaired, and tired, contributing to "the loss of human life."

Additionally, "the decision to not buckle up is another factor that costs drivers (and passengers) their lives every year," OPP stated in a release issued Tuesday.

Police will target poor and careless driving throughout the Victoria Day long weekend on all OPP-patrolled roads and urge drivers to make "smart, safe decisions during every road trip."