BARRIE, ONT. -- A Saugeen First Nation man faces a long list of charges after a series of incidents on Sunday afternoon.

Grey Bruce OPP was called about an erratic, dangerous driver allegedly speeding, running stop signs and having a complete disregard for pedestrians.

Witnesses claimed the accused showed them a knife and made threats.

Officers said they tried to stop the aggressive driver with a spike belt on Highway 21, but he swerved to avoid it and hit the ditch.

The vehicle crossed two fence lines and continued across a farmer's field before stopping in a swampy wooded area.

According to the OPP, the 48-year-old driver took off on foot with the knife in his hand.

Police eventually negotiated the weapon from the accused, who was then arrested and charged with several crimes.