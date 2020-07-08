Advertisement
Spike belt used to try and stop an allegedly armed, aggressive, dangerous driver
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Saugeen First Nation man faces a long list of charges after a series of incidents on Sunday afternoon.
Grey Bruce OPP was called about an erratic, dangerous driver allegedly speeding, running stop signs and having a complete disregard for pedestrians.
Witnesses claimed the accused showed them a knife and made threats.
Officers said they tried to stop the aggressive driver with a spike belt on Highway 21, but he swerved to avoid it and hit the ditch.
The vehicle crossed two fence lines and continued across a farmer's field before stopping in a swampy wooded area.
According to the OPP, the 48-year-old driver took off on foot with the knife in his hand.
Police eventually negotiated the weapon from the accused, who was then arrested and charged with several crimes.