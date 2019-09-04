

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police say a man who attempted to flee officers twice on Monday was finally arrested with the help of a spike belt.

Police say they were initially called because of a fraud in progress at a cash advance store on Bridge Street in Bradford.

They say that when police arrived, the accused sped off in a vehicle, narrowly missing a cruiser.

Officers gave chase for a short time before calling it off for public safety.

Police later received several calls alerting them to an erratic driver headed towards Innisfil. They say that rather than pursuing the suspect, officers set out the spike belt on Yonge Street in Churchill to stop the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the driver ran from officers on foot but eventually surrendered. According to police, the suspect's vehicle had been reported stolen in Ottawa.

The accused is facing several charges, including fleeing police, theft and seven counts of possession of identity documents.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.