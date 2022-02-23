Spike belt deployed on Hwy 400 in Springwater after armed robbery: OPP
Police arrested three individuals accused of trying to evade officers after an armed robbery at a Tiny Township residence late last week.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP says three men in their 20s were involved in the robbery at a home on Moreau Parkway late Friday night.
Police say officers later spotted the suspect vehicle travelling south on Highway 27 in Springwater Township.
Officers "strategically followed" the suspect vehicle when it failed to pull over and deployed a spike belt in the southbound lanes on Highway 400 near Horseshoe Valley Road.
"The vehicle later went off the road at the intersection of Forbes and Russell roads with the occupants fleeing the scene," a release issued by police stated.
Officers quickly placed the three men under arrest and "recovered a quantity of stolen property," including a quantity of drugs, cereal and pop.
Police laid several charges, including but not limited to robbery using a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation and pointing a firearm.
The three accused, from Toronto and York, were held for a bail hearing and will appear in court at a future date.
