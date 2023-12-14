Sperling Drive Covid-19 clinic in Barrie to shut down soon

It's the end of an era for the COVID-19 clinic that has been administering vaccinations at the old police station on Sperling Drive in Barrie.

The clinic will hand out its final COVID-19 shots on December 20th.

"Basically, 75% of COVID immunizations are being provided at our local pharmacists. As far as a fixed site, we're seeing a decrease in people accessing this, and we're seeing people accessing their local pharmacies for their vaccination needs," says Linda Quennell, Acting Program Manager of the Covid-19 Immunization Program.

The clinic's closure comes as health units across Ontario resume their core programs.

The clinic on Sperling Drive first opened in December of 2020. Since then, more than 300,000 vaccinations have been administered at the clinic. Countywide, more than 1.6 million doses have been handed out.

The Simcoe Muskoka District health unit wants people to know vaccinations will remain available at other locations.

"We still have lots of pop-up clinics and office clinics that are available until the end of the year, so you can go online book those appointments or check our website for any pop-up clinics that are in Barrie or other areas of Simcoe or Muskoka," says Quennell.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre also offered services out of the building. Its cold and flu clinic and COVID testing operations were removed from the location in recent years.

The city of Barrie owns the building and property.

Earlier this year, Mayor Alex Nuttall said the location at Sperling Drive was designated as a property surplus, suggesting it could be sold to make way for a significant number of housing units while helping to keep taxes low.