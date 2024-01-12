Speeding through a Huntsville parking lot netted driver impaired charges

Excessive speed in a parking lot was all police needed to conduct an impaired driving investigation.

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) watched a driver scooting across a parking lot Monday at 2:45 p.m.

Police soon found the vehicle parked on Forbes Hill Road.

A 24-year-old Huntsville woman was charged with operation while impaired and refusing to comply with a demand for a blood/alcohol sample.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 20.