BARRIE
Barrie

    • Speeding through a Huntsville parking lot netted driver impaired charges

    A busy Toronto parking lot. CTV Toronto A busy Toronto parking lot. CTV Toronto

    Excessive speed in a parking lot was all police needed to conduct an impaired driving investigation.

    Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) watched a driver scooting across a parking lot Monday at 2:45 p.m.

    Police soon found the vehicle parked on Forbes Hill Road.

    A 24-year-old Huntsville woman was charged with operation while impaired and refusing to comply with a demand for a blood/alcohol sample.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 20.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News