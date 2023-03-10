Speeding over 150 km/h a factor in stunt driving charges

Driving over 150 km/hr gets you noticed.

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for excessive speed late in the afternoon on March 3.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 152 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Innis Lake Road near King Street.

Once the car stopped, the police officer determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. In fact, they say she was over double the legal limit.

The 39-year-old woman was charged with various impaired charges, including having cannabis readily available in the car, stunt driving and excessive speed.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 23.

Her driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.