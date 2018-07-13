

CTV Barrie





Nearly two dozen speeding and racing charges were laid in Bradford in just one evening after police launched a new traffic campaign.

Numerous community complaints prompted South Simcoe Police to target the area along Holland St. West on Thursday night.

Police say about 20 charges were laid in just a few hours for various offences including speeding and excessive noise.

A 19-year-old woman was charged twice by two different officers within one hour.

Const. Carl Jarvis warns “We will be out to meet aggressive drivers with aggressive enforcement over the coming weeks throughout the summer months."