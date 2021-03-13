Advertisement
Speed, alcohol factors in destructive Barrie crash
Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 1:33PM EST Last Updated Saturday, March 13, 2021 11:39PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a spectacular crash in the city's south end Saturday.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road.
Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit a car, a hydro pole, and a home. Photos of the scene show a pile of collapsed boards and housing materials.
Police initially said three people were injured in the crash but later clarified only the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A 31-year-old Bradford man faces charges including impaired driving, dangerous driving, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
