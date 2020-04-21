BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce, warning high winds will blow through the regions for most of the day.

Cold Arctic air has returned, bringing with it gusts of wind of 70 to 80 km/h.

These winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages.

The special weather statement has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Winds are expected to slowly diminish this evening.