BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce, warning high winds will blow through the regions for most of the day.

Cold Arctic air has returned, bringing with it gusts of wind of 70 to 80 km/h.

These winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages.

The special weather statement has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Winds are expected to slowly diminish this evening.