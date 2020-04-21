Special weather statement issued over high winds in Simcoe County
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:18PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:26PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce over high winds, with gusts up to 80 km/h.
BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce, warning high winds will blow through the regions for most of the day.
Cold Arctic air has returned, bringing with it gusts of wind of 70 to 80 km/h.
These winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages.
The special weather statement has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
Winds are expected to slowly diminish this evening.