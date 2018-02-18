

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for much of Simcoe County and surrounding areas.

It’s in effect for:

- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

The national weather agency says a February thaw is bringing in mild temperatures, significant rainfall, and spring-like conditions.

A series of weather systems are set to track northeastward across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay starting Monday.

Environment Canada says we can expect between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain between Monday night and Wednesday, along with temperatures typically seen in mid-April. The thaw is expected to melt most, if not all, of the snow on the ground by mid-week.