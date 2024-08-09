BARRIE
Barrie

    • Special Weather Alert for our area

    Flooding in Innisfil, Ont., on Tues., June 27, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) Flooding in Innisfil, Ont., on Tues., June 27, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of central Ontario.

    Heavy local rain is expected today in Caledon, Newmarket, Georgian, and the northern York Region.

    A low-pressure system with possible flooding is expected this morning and into this afternoon.

    The national weather agency expects heavy rain at times - we could see between 25 and 55 millimetres - and says heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

    Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

