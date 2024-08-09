Special Weather Alert for our area

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of central Ontario.

Heavy local rain is expected today in Caledon, Newmarket, Georgian, and the northern York Region.

A low-pressure system with possible flooding is expected this morning and into this afternoon.

The national weather agency expects heavy rain at times - we could see between 25 and 55 millimetres - and says heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.