Special Investigations Unit invokes mandate following incident on Kempenfelt Drive

Barrie police say the province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Kempenfelt Drive.

Very little information is known as of this time, but police confirmed officers were investigating a call in the area of Johnson Street and Blake Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Barrie police said they could not release information due to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoking its mandate but said the incident does not pose a risk to the public.

The SIU has not confirmed its investigation.