BARRIE, ONT. -- A baby girl anxious to make her arrival surprised her mom and four Simcoe County paramedics who helped to welcome her to the world.

Paramedic Katelyn Knaap said they got the call around 3 a.m. on Friday for a woman in labour in Innisfil.

Just 35 minutes later, the baby arrived.

"So when it started, mom was thinking, I think, she had more time to get to the hospital than she did," Knaap said.

While the other paramedics had some experience, this was Knaap's first time delivering a baby.

"It's a pretty scary experience, but it's also very exciting and so rewarding to see such a happy moment and to be part of such an incredible experience," she said.

In a Facebook post, Simcoe County Paramedics said, "Both mom and baby are doing great, and this amazing family grew by 'two feet.'"

For Knaap, it was a moment she won't forget. "It's a pretty rare experience, honestly. It would be pretty hard to say, but I think probably only a few times a year that it's something that occurs for us."

Along with the baby's birth, Knaap celebrated her final training shift to certify as an advanced paramedic.

"It's a true honour to be part of such an amazing experience and with the family and such a great team," Knaap concluded.