A healthy baby girl made an unexpected arrival along Highway 11 in Washago late Wednesday night.

Paramedics say the midwife arrived just in time for mom to deliver in the back of the ambulance.

The baby was born just before midnight.

New parents, Joel and Candace Jennings, were all smiles with their new baby girl, Danielle, in the back of the ambulance following the birth.