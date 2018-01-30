

CTV Barrie





A Grey County man has been arrested after an alleged assault on a child.

Provincial police say they were notified about the alleged assault after a 7-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Both the OPP and the Grey Bruce Child and Family Services investigated the incident. A 28-year-old Southgate man has since been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police didn’t provide further information about the alleged assault.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.