Southgate man charged for alleged assault on boy
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 3:45PM EST
A Grey County man has been arrested after an alleged assault on a child.
Provincial police say they were notified about the alleged assault after a 7-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
Both the OPP and the Grey Bruce Child and Family Services investigated the incident. A 28-year-old Southgate man has since been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.
Police didn’t provide further information about the alleged assault.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.