Southbound lanes of Hwy 11 closed in Bracebridge for serious crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 11 between Alpine Ranch Road and High Falls Road in Bracebridge due to a serious crash.

Muskoka EMS has confirmed a crash involving a lumber truck and several other vehicles.

Paramedics in the area are reporting whiteout conditions from blowing snow.

The Bracebridge Fire Department has also asked drivers to avoid the area.

Environment Canada has a snowfall advisory in effect for Muskoka.

This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.