BARRIE, ONT. -- Just in time for PRIDE month, the South Simcoe Police Service unveiled its first-ever PRIDE flag in conjunction with celebrations kicking off across the province.

Officers will also wear their support for PRIDE on their sleeves with their first-ever PRIDE epaulettes.

Chief Andrew Fletcher says these steps are needed to ensure all police service members embrace inclusion and recognize the diversity of the service and the community.

The flag's design was created by the South Simcoe Police Service Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

Committee member, Nicole Kostiuk, calls this a historic chapter for the South Simcoe Police Service, "as it represents support and acceptance of our LGBTQ+ community, but serves to reiterate the services' ethos of being an inclusive organization that supports its members."

The flag will be raised in dual ceremonies at both the South and North divisional offices of the South Simcoe Police on June 16 and both can be seen streamed live on Facebook.