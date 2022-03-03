South Simcoe police seek suspects involved in alleged robbery at LCBO in Bradford, Ont.
The South Simcoe Police Service is turning to the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Bradford, Ont.
Police said a man and woman stole bottles of alcohol at the Holland Street West LCBO at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The alcohol was placed in the bag the woman was carrying. Both suspects left without attempting to pay, according to police.
Anybody who can identify the suspects or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
Live updates: UN human rights body mulls investigation
The UN's top human rights body is holding an urgent debate on the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of creating a panel to investigate any abuses during Russia's war with its neighbour.
Vancouver police remove 'appalling' recruitment video highlighting tactical teams
The Vancouver Police Department has apologized after posting a recruiting video featuring a montage of armed officers in tactical gear, which drew swift backlash on social media.
Plane carrying Russian nationals grounded in N.W.T., says infrastructure minister
The Northwest Territories' infrastructure minister says a plane carrying Russian nationals on its way to the High Arctic was grounded Tuesday in Yellowknife.
Unprepared and low morale: Military experts on the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
In the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, military experts suggest the Russian military was underprepared for such an attack and underestimated the fallout they would receive.
One million refugees flee Ukraine, Russians besiege ports
More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Moscow said it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country's second-largest city and two strategic seaports.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
'We have to spread more love': Volunteers arrive at Poland-Ukraine border as number of refugees swells
As the number of refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine swells, overwhelming efforts to disperse them in Poland, volunteers from across Europe are arriving to spread hope and joy to those living in fear.
Atlantic
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Montreal
-
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
An SQ spokesperson confirmed the boy's mother is the ex-spouse of Nicolas Audet, a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in St-Isidore sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
-
Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10
The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.
Ottawa
-
Pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound at Innes Road
A pileup that could involve up to a dozen vehicles has closed Highway 417 eastbound at Innes Road.
-
Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa businesses are helping to support Ukraine
CTV News Ottawa looks at businesses donating a portion of sales and collecting money and items to support the people of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Mental health centre to be built in Ontario for first responders
A few weeks ago, dangerous thoughts raced through Kevin Doherty's mind. The district chief with Toronto Fire was off work after getting his hip replaced and pain reverberated through his body.
-
GTA home prices up 28 per cent from last year as supply remains hampered: TRREB
There was no relief for Greater Toronto Area homebuyers last month as the average home price crept up nearly 28 per cent when compared with last year as a lack of supply continued to hamper the market.
-
One million refugees flee Ukraine, Russians besiege ports
More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Moscow said it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country's second-largest city and two strategic seaports.
Kitchener
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
-
Judge dismisses COVID-19 constitutional challenge brought forward by two Ont. Churches
An Ontario judge has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the province’s COVID-19 restrictions brought forward by Waterloo's Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God.
London
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
London Ukrainian Centre updates donation requests to send overseas
The London Ukrainian Centre continues to collect donations for relief efforts for those living in Ukraine.
-
Pastor calls for peace and harmony as Ukrainians and Russians pray at his church together
The London region is home to many faith communities on both sides of the Ukrainian-Russian war.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: UN human rights body mulls investigation
The UN's top human rights body is holding an urgent debate on the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of creating a panel to investigate any abuses during Russia's war with its neighbour.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
-
Canadian Wordle lovers now have a game to call their own
Move over, Wordle. There’s a new version of the popular word game with a Canadian twist, and it was created in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Essex County intersection under review following fatal crash
The County of Essex will seek expert advice after a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 23.
-
Hats On For Healthcare kicks off virtually with a focus on raising funds for mental health
Windsor Regional Hospital launched its ‘Hats On For Healthcare’ campaign on Wednesday in a virtual format.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of Ukraine
A man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Calgary
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
Chinatown businesses, councillor push to keep free 2-hour parking pilot program
Business owners in Calgary's Chinatown and the area's councillor are pushing for the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) to keep free two-hour parking at a city-run lot indefinitely.
Saskatoon
-
'Bomb exploded my house': Ukrainian U of S student starts fundraiser to bring family to Canada
A wrestling scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan brought Bohdan Titorenko to Canada from Ukraine four months ago. His parents and siblings stayed behind.
-
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
-
A Saskatoon man deposited a $21,000 cheque. Only $210 showed up in his account.
A Saskatoon man was shocked to learn a $21,000 cheque he deposited was mistakenly registered by his bank as $210.
Edmonton
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Deaths increase by 27 over last 2 days
Alberta Health offered an incomplete COVID-19 update on Tuesday because of a technical issue, posting only estimates of hospital patients and new cases.
Vancouver
-
'It's not just about Russia and Ukraine. It's about freedom': Vancouver woman aims to educate on Ukraine invasion
To Vancouver's Michelle Petrusevich, the scenes of fire and devastation look like something out of a Hollywood war movie. In reality, they are the images sent to her by family in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is intensifying.
-
B.C.'s tourism industry wants rapid antigen testing for travellers eliminated
B.C.’s tourism industry welcomed Canada's move away from the requirement for a costly and slower PCR tests, but said it’s not enough.
-
New minimally invasive heart surgery performed for 1st time on high-risk patients in Vancouver
Four patients at a Vancouver hospital have become the first in the world to undergo a new type of heart surgery.