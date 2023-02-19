South Simcoe police respond to call for pigs on the loose

Officers with South Simcoe police responded to a call for service, including locating pigs on the loose on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened along Highway 89 and 10 Sideroad in New Tecumseth, where officers located 15 missing pigs on the road.

Our officers will tell you every day is different and this pig tale is proof. Today B platoon was dealing with a call at Highway 89/10 Sideroad for 15 pigs on the road! Officers corralled the fugitive farm animals to safety and the owner attended to pick them up. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Sk2S0RMx36 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) February 19, 2023

Officers safely removed each pig from the road. The owner was located soon after and took all 15 home to safety.