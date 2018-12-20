South Simcoe Police has set a lofty goal for 2019 to train and equip every front-line officer with a Taser.

Chief Andrew Fletcher says it’s important for officers to have quick, easy and reliable access to Tasers to ensure their safety and that of the communities they serve and protect.

“We’re very rural,” says Fletcher. “Your back-up can be a couple of minutes, five, 10 minutes away, and if you’re in a tough situation, you want to know that you have that right tool available to you, and not wait for a supervisor or a tactical guy to arrive.”

The chief has made the pitch to both municipalities served by the police force. He’s asking for approximately 66-thousand-dollars out of his capital budget to purchase 12 new Tasers.

“People are becoming a little more aggressive. If it’s nothing but a firearm as their option, that’s not a good outcome for anybody,” says Fletcher.

The push for Tasers isn’t unique to South Simcoe Police. The OPP approved Tasers for on-duty officers several years ago. Former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis says the split-second decision to use the device can be lifesaving.

“It’s a difficult decision for officers, they have to make it quickly,” Lewis says. “But if they don’t’ have that tool, then they’ll have no option to take a life, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

