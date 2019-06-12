

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Cookstown man is facing drug-impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the vehicle was stopped in a parking lot on Holland Street West and 10th Sideroad around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police charged a 56-year-old man with several offences, including drug-impaired driving and possession of what is suspected to be heroin.

His licence was suspended for 90 days.

On Tuesday, officers charged an Innisfil man with drunk driving after a caller reported an erratic driver on Yonge Street and County Road 89 just after midnight.

Police say the 42-year-old man failed a roadside screening test. He faces several impaired-driving charges.

South Simcoe Police charged a man from Victoria Harbour with driving under the influence of drugs after a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Monday.

Officers say the crash happened on the 9th Line around 5 p.m.

There were no injuries.

A 37-year-old man was charged with drug-impaired driving after police say they detected an odour of marijuana.

His licence was suspended for 90 days.