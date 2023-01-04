South Simcoe police mourn death of fellow OPP officer in ambush attack

Just months after the deaths of two of their own, South Simcoe police officers returned to the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont. to join thousands of first responders paying their final respects to OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Wednesday.

Pierzchala, 28, was gunned down in an "ambush attack" on Dec. 27 while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont.

Less than three months ago, in October, two South Simcoe police officers, Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, were fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home while responding to a disturbance call.

Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident on Oct. 11 in Innisfil, Ont. (Supplied)

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit confirmed neither officer drew their weapons before being shot.

The 22-year-old gunman was also killed in the house after exchanging gunfire with a third officer who was uninjured.

Acting South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke stands with officers from the service in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 4, 2023 (South Simcoe Police Service)

The officer's deaths brought the issue of police safety to the forefront and sparked discussions about the dangers that police officers face on a daily basis.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police has called for a review of officer safety protocols and for the province to provide additional resources and support for first responders.

On Wednesday, South Simcoe police said Pierzchala's service and sacrifice would "never be forgotten."

With files from The Canadian Press