South Simcoe Police lay multiple charges following traffic stop

BARRIE, ONT. -

Police in Innisfil have charged a man with various charges following a traffic stop Thursday evening.

According to South Simcoe Police, a vehicle with an unspecified licence plate violation was seen in the area of 7th Line and 20th Sideroad in Innisfil Thursday shortly after 9 p.m. After then speeding, officers pulled the vehicle over.

The driver was arrested after police seized an unknown quantity of drugs and a stolen piece of identification.

The call was one of more than 70 officers responded to on Thursday.

A 27-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges, some of them drug-related. He was released and given a date to appear in court.