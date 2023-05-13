South Simcoe Police kick off national police week

The South Simcoe Police opened their doors to the public to enjoy and learn about the benefits of police work.

The police service held an open house to provide residents with a first-hand look at its community services.

Some local children and parents got first-hand demonstrations of police processes as South Simcoe Police look to begin National police week on Sunday.

"When we can open the doors for our community and have them come out and see the different services that we offer to them," said Chief John Van Dyke. "They only see us when we're dealing with them out in the public. This is how we can really show members of the community what we have to offer."

National police week runs from May 14 to May 20.