With another festive R.I.D.E. program in the books, South Simcoe Police say people still aren’t getting the message.

Over the month long program a total of 5465 cars were stopped and officers administered more than 200 roadside screening tests which resulted in:

30 drivers suspended for having between 50 and 80 mgs of alcohol in their blood

six drivers drivers charged with impaired driving offences

17 drivers charged with Drive Over 80mgs

one novice driver suspended for 24 hours for having alcohol in their system while driving

14 drug charges laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

six liquor charges laid for open liquor in the vehicle and two drivers charged with drive under suspension

31 other Highway Traffic Act charges were laid

"Sadly, people are still not getting the message that drinking and driving is a crime and those that choose to drive impaired are putting others at risk", said Chief Fletcher. "We need the communities help to prevent others from driving while impaired and get the message out that drinking and driving is not acceptable".