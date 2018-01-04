Featured
South Simcoe Police Festive R.I.D.E. program ends with disappointing results
South Simcoe Police conduct roadside sobriety tests in Bradford on Saturday December 3, 2017
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 12:30PM EST
With another festive R.I.D.E. program in the books, South Simcoe Police say people still aren’t getting the message.
Over the month long program a total of 5465 cars were stopped and officers administered more than 200 roadside screening tests which resulted in:
- 30 drivers suspended for having between 50 and 80 mgs of alcohol in their blood
- six drivers drivers charged with impaired driving offences
- 17 drivers charged with Drive Over 80mgs
- one novice driver suspended for 24 hours for having alcohol in their system while driving
- 14 drug charges laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- six liquor charges laid for open liquor in the vehicle and two drivers charged with drive under suspension
- 31 other Highway Traffic Act charges were laid
"Sadly, people are still not getting the message that drinking and driving is a crime and those that choose to drive impaired are putting others at risk", said Chief Fletcher. "We need the communities help to prevent others from driving while impaired and get the message out that drinking and driving is not acceptable".