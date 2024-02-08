South Simcoe Police clock driver going 112 km/h in construction zone

A man has been charged with stunt driving and several other traffic offences after a vehicle was stopped going nearly double the speed limit in a construction zone in Bradford.

Police clocked a vehicle travelling at 112km/h in a posted 60 km/h construction zone on Yonge Street near 9th Line in Bradford.

A 33-year-old Bradford man has been charged with stunt driving, speeding, driving while under suspension and for other offences.

The vehicle was also impounded for 14 days, and the man's licence was suspended for 30 days.