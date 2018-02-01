

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Christine Elliott has joined the race to become the next leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party, and a source says Caroline Mulroney may soon follow suit.

Elliott took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, posting “I’m in!” She joins Doug Ford as the only two people to confirm their bids to become leader.

Elliott was the runner up in the 2015 PC leadership race, losing to Patrick Brown. She also represented the ridings of Whitby-Ajax and Whitby-Oshawa as a conservative MPP between 2006 and 2015.

At the same time, a campaign source tells CP24 that Mulroney will announce her intention to run for leader in the coming days. The source also says that Mulroney has support from caucus and candidates.

Mulroney is the current PC candidate in the riding of York-Simcoe.

Rod Phillips, who’s also rumoured to be considering a run, congratulated Elliott on her bid via Twitter. In the same tweet, he said, “I’m looking forward to having more to say in the coming days.” Phillips is running as the PC candidate in Ajax.

Great news for the @OntarioPCParty! @celliottability is a strong candidate for leader of the party. I’m looking forward to having more to say in the coming days. #pcpo — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) February 1, 2018

Brown stepped down as leader in the face of sexual misconduct allegations brought forth by two women in a CTV News interview on Jan. 25. Brown has denied the allegations.

Members of the PC party will vote on a new leader on March 10.

With files from CP24.